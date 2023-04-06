Left Menu

Rs 119 Cr spent on Samudrayaan Project under Deep Ocean Mission since its launch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 19:06 IST
Rs 119 Cr spent on Samudrayaan Project under Deep Ocean Mission since its launch
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today told the Rajya Sabha that Samudrayaan Project was launched in September, 2021 under Deep Ocean Mission with a budgetary outlay of Rs 119 Crores. Details on the budget allocated, disbursed and spent on the Samudrayaan Project since its launch is Rs 119 cr.

Regarding data on the deep-sea explorations undertaken since the launch of the Project, the Minister informed that during December 2022, Deep Ocean Exploration for Polymetallic Manganese Nodule at Central Indian Ocean basin preliminary trial was conducted at a depth of 5270 m using Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (Ocean Mineral Explorer – 6000 – OMe 6000) to acquire geophysical, oceanographic and seabed characteristics.

Dr Jitendra Singh said,  MoES/NCPOR has collected comprehensive oceanographic, geophysical, geological, and biological data in the deep-sea regions of mid-ocean ridges in the Indian Ocean to explore potential locations of multi-metal hydrothermal sulphides.The analysis, integration and interpretation of the collected data revealed multiple locales of potential hydrothermal venting and mineralization on the seafloor of the Indian Ocean. Additionally, several new biological species have also been mapped and identified.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023