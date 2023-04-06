Rs 119 Cr spent on Samudrayaan Project under Deep Ocean Mission since its launch

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today told the Rajya Sabha that Samudrayaan Project was launched in September, 2021 under Deep Ocean Mission with a budgetary outlay of Rs 119 Crores. Details on the budget allocated, disbursed and spent on the Samudrayaan Project since its launch is Rs 119 cr.

Regarding data on the deep-sea explorations undertaken since the launch of the Project, the Minister informed that during December 2022, Deep Ocean Exploration for Polymetallic Manganese Nodule at Central Indian Ocean basin preliminary trial was conducted at a depth of 5270 m using Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (Ocean Mineral Explorer – 6000 – OMe 6000) to acquire geophysical, oceanographic and seabed characteristics.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, MoES/NCPOR has collected comprehensive oceanographic, geophysical, geological, and biological data in the deep-sea regions of mid-ocean ridges in the Indian Ocean to explore potential locations of multi-metal hydrothermal sulphides.The analysis, integration and interpretation of the collected data revealed multiple locales of potential hydrothermal venting and mineralization on the seafloor of the Indian Ocean. Additionally, several new biological species have also been mapped and identified.

(With Inputs from PIB)