D-Mart Q4 revenue up 20.1% to Rs 10,337.12 cr

Headquartered in Mumbai, ASL also operates an online sales channel DMart Ready, which delivers goods to doorsteps in selected cities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 19:26 IST
New Delhi, Apr 6 (PT)) Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Thursday reported a 20.11 per cent increase in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 10,337.12 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023.

The Damani family-promoted retailer had reported a revenue of Rs 8,606.09 crore in the January-March quarter last fiscal, said a regulatory filing from Avenue Supermarts.

''Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) March 31, 2023, stood at Rs 10,337.12 crore,'' said a company update.

While the pandemic impacted the fiscal, Avenue Supermarts Ltd revenue was at Rs 7,303.13 crore for the fourth quarter of FY21. The total number of stores as of March 31, 2023, stood at 324. Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan. Headquartered in Mumbai, ASL also operates an online sales channel DMart Ready, which delivers goods to doorsteps in selected cities.

