Govt to hold conference to discuss ways to address grievances related to realty sector, homebuyers on Apr 18

Amid rising pending cases against builders in consumer courts, the Department of Consumer Affairs is planning to hold a conference on April 18 with stakeholders to discuss how to effectively address grievances pertaining to the real estate sector.

The department plans to invite more than 60 stakeholders for the roundtable conference scheduled to be held in Mumbai, in association with Maharashtra government.

Homebuyers' body Forum For People's Collective Efforts (FPCE) President Abhay Upadhyay, who has also been invited for the conference welcomed the move to organise such an event.

He hoped that the department will frame a legal framework to ensure that homebuyers gets speedy resolution of their disputes.

Also, he rued that malpractices prevalent in the sector has not completely come to an end despite enactment of real estate regulatory law RERA.

According to sources, the department feels that the rise in pendency of cases pertaining to the real estate sector is one of major issue faced by the consumers.

During the conference, discussions will be held on how to reduce litigation in the housing sector through systemic policy interventions. The cases filed in consumer commissions would be analysed and major factors will be identified and discussed.

The conference would also discuss about the reasons for more number of cases being filed before consumer commissions despite the RERA.

''We are all aware that despite regulator in place for the sector after enactment of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, (RERA) the malpractices prevalent in the sector has not completely come to an end.

''We are also witnessing that homebuyers are running pillar to post for justice even after having favourable order from RERA as builders are refusing to obey the orders of RERA and sadly even after six years of full implementation of RERA, we have failed to find solution for this burning issue,'' Upadhyay said.

