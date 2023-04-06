Partly cloudy skies, light rain predicted for Delhi

The weather office on Thursday predicted partly cloudy skies and light rain over the next few days in Delhi.

The maximum temperature settled a notch below normal at 33.5 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a bulletin. The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 24 per cent, the bulletin said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category at 142 on Thursday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)