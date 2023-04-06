Delhi to have 100 world-class EV charging stations with lowest rates by July-end: Atishi
During the review meeting, Atishi directed the officials of the power department and DTL to proactively address the issues occurring in the installation of EV charging stations and ensure that 50 of them are ready by the end of April.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is likely to have 100 ''world-class'' electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with the ''lowest charging costs in the world'' by the end of July this year, Delhi Power Minister Atishi said on Thursday.
She further said EV charging rates in Delhi are the ''lowest in the world'' at less than Rs 3 per unit.
Atishi said she has instructed officials to ensure that 50 EV charging stations are ready by the end of April, and all 100 by the end of July.
''Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi is leading the EV revolution in India. Over 16.7 per cent of total vehicles sold in the capital are electric, the highest share of EVs in total sales across the country,'' she said.
Reviewing the progress of work to set up charging stations, the power minister asked officials to ensure timely completion of the project taken up on public-private partnership mode.
The 100 EV charging stations will be established at metro stations, bus depots and public places across the city. During the review meeting, Atishi directed the officials of the power department and DTL to proactively address the issues occurring in the installation of EV charging stations and ensure that 50 of them are ready by the end of April.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atishi
- metro stations
- Arvind Kejriwal
- India
- Delhi Power
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Improving school infra top priority of Delhi govt: Atishi
Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha shocking, country going through difficult times: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Files pertaining to free electricity not being shown to CM and power minister. It shows something is amiss: Delhi minister Atishi.
SC extends stay of UP court's proceedings against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal govt orders audit of subsidy to power discoms to check for discrepancies: Minister Atishi