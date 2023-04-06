Left Menu

Four civilians killed in Donetsk city shelling -RIA

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 20:48 IST
Four civilians killed in Donetsk city shelling -RIA

Four civilians were killed in an artillery strike on Thursday on the city of Donetsk in the Russian-controlled part of eastern Ukraine, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing a reporter on the scene.

RIA said a car park in the city's Kalininsky district had been hit.

Donetsk, capital of the Ukrainian province of the same name, has been controlled by Russian proxy forces since 2014, but remains close to the front line of Russia's war with Ukraine and regularly comes under fire from Ukrainian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

