Left Menu

Webb's new image reveals stunning view of Uranus' rings

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:07 IST
Webb's new image reveals stunning view of Uranus' rings
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI. Image processing: J. DePasquale (STScI).

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a new image of Uranus, revealing stunning views of the ice giant's dramatic rings as well as bright features in its atmosphere.

The planet displays a blue hue in this above picture taken by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). Uranus' faintest dusty rings have been imaged by only two other facilities - the Voyager 2 spacecraft and the Keck Observatory with advanced adaptive optics.

At the pole of Uranus facing the Sun is a region of brightness known as a polar cap (bright white area on the right side) - a feature unique to this planet. It occurs during the summer and disappears in the fall, and the scientific community is still trying to understand this mysterious mechanism behind it. However, with the recent data captured by the Webb telescope, scientists can now gain new insights into this mystery.

Webb has revealed a surprising feature of the polar cap - a subtle enhanced brightening at its center. This enhanced Uranus polar feature has never been observed with such clarity using other powerful telescopes like the Hubble Space Telescope and Keck Observatory, all thanks to the sensitivity and longer wavelengths of Webb's NIRCam.

The Webb image also shows 11 of the 13 known rings around Uranus. Interestingly, some of these rings are so brilliantly illuminated that they seem to merge into a single ring when they are close together. While nine of the rings are recognized as the planet's primary rings, the remaining two are the faint dusty rings, which were discovered during Voyager 2's flyby in 1986. Scientists expect that future images from the Webb telescope will capture the two outer faint rings of the ice giant, which were discovered in 2007 with the Hubble telescope during the ring-plane crossing.

Furthermore, Webb captured many of the planet's 27 known moons. Most are too small and faint to see, but the six brightest are identified in the wide-view image from the telescope.

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023