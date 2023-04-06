Webb's new image reveals stunning view of Uranus' rings

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a new image of Uranus, revealing stunning views of the ice giant's dramatic rings as well as bright features in its atmosphere.

The planet displays a blue hue in this above picture taken by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). Uranus' faintest dusty rings have been imaged by only two other facilities - the Voyager 2 spacecraft and the Keck Observatory with advanced adaptive optics.

At the pole of Uranus facing the Sun is a region of brightness known as a polar cap (bright white area on the right side) - a feature unique to this planet. It occurs during the summer and disappears in the fall, and the scientific community is still trying to understand this mysterious mechanism behind it. However, with the recent data captured by the Webb telescope, scientists can now gain new insights into this mystery.

Webb has revealed a surprising feature of the polar cap - a subtle enhanced brightening at its center. This enhanced Uranus polar feature has never been observed with such clarity using other powerful telescopes like the Hubble Space Telescope and Keck Observatory, all thanks to the sensitivity and longer wavelengths of Webb's NIRCam.

— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) April 6, 2023

The Webb image also shows 11 of the 13 known rings around Uranus. Interestingly, some of these rings are so brilliantly illuminated that they seem to merge into a single ring when they are close together. While nine of the rings are recognized as the planet's primary rings, the remaining two are the faint dusty rings, which were discovered during Voyager 2's flyby in 1986. Scientists expect that future images from the Webb telescope will capture the two outer faint rings of the ice giant, which were discovered in 2007 with the Hubble telescope during the ring-plane crossing.

Furthermore, Webb captured many of the planet's 27 known moons. Most are too small and faint to see, but the six brightest are identified in the wide-view image from the telescope.