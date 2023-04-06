Woman among two injured in Mumbai building fire

Two persons, including a woman, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a five- storey building in the Prabhadevi area of central Mumbai on Thursday evening, a civic official said.

The official said the blaze erupted in a room of the building, Siddhi Prabha, located near the famous Ravindra Natya Mandir at around 5.45 pm.

Two persons -- a 28-year-old woman and a man aged 45 -- suffered burn injuries and rushed to civic-run KEM Hospital, where their condition was listed as stable, the official said. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

