Woman among two injured in Mumbai building fire

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:19 IST
Woman among two injured in Mumbai building fire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons, including a woman, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a five- storey building in the Prabhadevi area of central Mumbai on Thursday evening, a civic official said.

The official said the blaze erupted in a room of the building, Siddhi Prabha, located near the famous Ravindra Natya Mandir at around 5.45 pm.

Two persons -- a 28-year-old woman and a man aged 45 -- suffered burn injuries and rushed to civic-run KEM Hospital, where their condition was listed as stable, the official said. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

