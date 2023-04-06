Left Menu

Delhi mayor inspects slum dwellings in Vikaspuri, asks officials to renovate dhobi ghat, welfare centre

For this, they have broken the boundary wall of a building that used to be a school, the statement said.The mayor directed that an FIR be filed against those who damaged the MCD property and said gates should be installed at all public parks, the MCD said.Oberoi also visited the Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Hastsal Bazar.The mayor expressed her displeasure over the dilapidated condition of the centre and said the construction and renovation work should be expedited, the MCD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 21:20 IST
Delhi mayor inspects slum dwellings in Vikaspuri, asks officials to renovate dhobi ghat, welfare centre
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@OberoiShelly)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday made surprise visits to slum dwellings in Vikaspuri and directed officials to carry out renovation of a dhobi ghat and an MCD-run welfare centre there.

Local MLA Mahendra Yadav and Councillor Sahib Kumar Asiwal apprised the mayor about the problems being faced by the residents of Vikaspuri, according to an official statement.

''The mayor inspected the dhobi ghat at the jhuggi-jhopri colony in Hastsal. She expressed concern over the lack of facilities and the dilapidated condition of the dhobi ghat and instructed the officials to renovate infrastructure and ensure proper drainage,'' the statement read.

The mayor also visited Kaali Basti JJ Colony in the ward and heard the problems of the local residents there.

During this interaction, it came to light that some people tie their animals in public parks and places. For this, they have broken the boundary wall of a building that used to be a school, the statement said.

The mayor directed that an FIR be filed against those who damaged the MCD property and said gates should be installed at all public parks, the MCD said.

Oberoi also visited the Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Hastsal Bazar.

''The mayor expressed her displeasure over the dilapidated condition of the centre and said the construction and renovation work should be expedited,'' the MCD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023