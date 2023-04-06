Left Menu

U.S. EPA to propose new vehicle pollution cuts, sees big EV jump

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is set as early as next week to propose new rules to spur sweeping cuts in vehicle emissions pollution that will push automakers to dramatically expand electric vehicle sales, sources told Reuters. The proposed rules are expected to cover the 2027 through 2032 model years.

U.S. EPA to propose new vehicle pollution cuts, sees big EV jump
The proposed rules are expected to cover the 2027 through 2032 model years. Environmental groups and some automakers think the proposal will result in at least 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet by 2030 being electric or plug-in hybrids -- in line with a goal President Joe Biden outlined in 2021. The administration has not backed calls by California and others ban the sale of new gasoline-only light-duty vehicles by 2035.

