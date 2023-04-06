Left Menu

Special yoga session for G-20 delegates at Dharamshala

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 06-04-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2023 23:00 IST
Special yoga session for G-20 delegates at Dharamshala
  • Country:
  • India

G-20 delegates at the Research and Innovation Gathering here on April 19 and 20 will also take part in a special yoga session.

District Collector Nipun Jindal said 70 delegates including top scientists, policy-makers and experts from different countries will participate in the 'Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering'.

Apart from discussing science and technology, the delegates would also do yoga exercises, he said. Ayush department trainers will conduct the special session on April 20 at 6.30 am, he said.

Jindal said the delegates will reach Dharamshala on April 18 for the conference, and will be accorded traditional welcome at the airport.

''It is a matter of pride that Dharamshala has been chosen for the G-20 meeting. This will give us an opportunity to introduce our guests to the cultural uniqueness, diversity and beauty of Kangra and Himachal.'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on Apr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global
3
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
4
(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space station

(Updated) Watch relocation of Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft outside space s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023