Special yoga session for G-20 delegates at Dharamshala

G-20 delegates at the Research and Innovation Gathering here on April 19 and 20 will also take part in a special yoga session.

District Collector Nipun Jindal said 70 delegates including top scientists, policy-makers and experts from different countries will participate in the 'Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering'.

Apart from discussing science and technology, the delegates would also do yoga exercises, he said. Ayush department trainers will conduct the special session on April 20 at 6.30 am, he said.

Jindal said the delegates will reach Dharamshala on April 18 for the conference, and will be accorded traditional welcome at the airport.

''It is a matter of pride that Dharamshala has been chosen for the G-20 meeting. This will give us an opportunity to introduce our guests to the cultural uniqueness, diversity and beauty of Kangra and Himachal.'' he said.

