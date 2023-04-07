Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA A key SpaceX Starship Super Heavy rocket launch test could happen next week, according to a planning notice posted Tuesday by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA notice said the launch's primary expected date is April 10, but listed backup dates as April 11 and 12.

A key SpaceX Starship Super Heavy rocket launch test could happen next week, according to a planning notice posted Tuesday by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA notice said the launch's primary expected date is April 10, but listed backup dates as April 11 and 12. Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket and satellite company must still get a launch license for what is expected to be its first orbital flight test from Boca Chica, Texas.

