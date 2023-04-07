Left Menu

China urges Australia to treat all firms, including TikTok fairly

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2023 08:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 08:07 IST
China said Australia's "discriminatory" ban on TikTok from all federal government-owned devices harmed the interests of Australian businesses and the public, urging Canberra to treat all firms fairly, a commerce ministry statement said on Friday.

"Australia treated TikTok differently from other social media platforms and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures, which are not conducive to maintaining Australia's national security," the statement said.

China also urged Australia to create a favourable environment for bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

