Left Menu

Construction of Delhi-Dehradun expressway to be complete by end-December: Gadkari

The construction work of the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway, being built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, will be complete by the end of December this year, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. The road transport and highways minister further said that 60-70 per cent construction work of the greenfield six-lane Delhi-Dehradun expressway has been completed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 16:05 IST
Construction of Delhi-Dehradun expressway to be complete by end-December: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The construction work of the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway, being built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, will be complete by the end of December this year, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. The road transport and highways minister further said that 60-70 per cent construction work of the greenfield six-lane Delhi-Dehradun expressway has been completed. ''People will be travelling from Delhi to Dehradun in just two hours and Delhi to Haridwar in 90 minutes as the construction work of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be complete by the end of December this year,'' Gadkari said while addressing Fifth Ayodhya Parv.

The road transport and highways minister inspected the expressway on Thursday.

The expressway has been divided into four sections and is being constructed starting from Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Many special provisions have been made in the construction of the entire corridor and in these, the route from Ganeshpur to Dehradun has been kept safe for wildlife.

There is a provision for a 12 km elevated road, six animal underpasses, two elephant underpasses, two major bridges and 13 minor bridges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023