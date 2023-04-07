Fire in Noida society's flat, none hurt

A fire broke out inside an apartment in a group housing society in Noida on Friday afternoon, officials said. The fire was reported around 12.20 pm from the second-floor flat in the Shiv Shakti society in Sector 71, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Choubey said. “Taking quick action on the information, firefighters were rushed to the site and the fire was soon completely extinguished. There was no loss of life in the episode,” Choubey said. Details about how the fire got triggered and the loss of property were yet to be ascertained.

