Godrej Consumer Products to invest Rs 100cr in Early Spring
FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GCPL has announced investing Rs 100 crore in Early Spring, a new early consumer fund set up by Spring Marketing Capital Spring. The Godrej groups FMCG arm GCPL will anchor a new Rs 300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring, in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies.
- Country:
- India
FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has announced investing Rs 100 crore in Early Spring, a new early consumer fund set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring). Spring is creating a brand-first investment franchise that aims to support founders who are building the brands of tomorrow. The Godrej group's FMCG arm GCPL will anchor a new Rs 300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring, in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies. ''Enabling companies to leverage marketing expertise along with capital, Spring's first fund of Rs 150 crore continues to invest in companies at Series A and beyond. The Early Spring Fund will be investing Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage,'' it said.
Commenting on the development, Omar Momin, Head M&A, said this is in sync with GCPL's purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers. ''We intend to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India,'' he said.
GCPL ranks among the largest Household Insecticides, Air Care and Hair Care players in emerging markets of India, Indonesia, and Africa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
For every Rs 100 of premium paid for crop insurance under PMFBY; farmers received Rs 514 as claims: Govt
Rewards and Loyalty Gateway Benepik nears 100 Crore Revenues in FY 22-23
More than 180 Rohingya Muslims arrive by boat in Indonesia's Aceh
Punjab CM Mann dedicates Rs 100 cr projects to Jalandhar as city braces for bypoll
Soccer-U-20 World Cup draw in Indonesia postponed amid protest against Israel participation