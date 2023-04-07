Left Menu

Godrej Consumer Products to invest Rs 100cr in Early Spring

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GCPL has announced investing Rs 100 crore in Early Spring, a new early consumer fund set up by Spring Marketing Capital Spring. The Godrej groups FMCG arm GCPL will anchor a new Rs 300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring, in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 17:34 IST
Godrej Consumer Products to invest Rs 100cr in Early Spring
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has announced investing Rs 100 crore in Early Spring, a new early consumer fund set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring). Spring is creating a brand-first investment franchise that aims to support founders who are building the brands of tomorrow. The Godrej group's FMCG arm GCPL will anchor a new Rs 300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring, in addition to offering its expertise and experience to help founders build strong, sustainable companies. ''Enabling companies to leverage marketing expertise along with capital, Spring's first fund of Rs 150 crore continues to invest in companies at Series A and beyond. The Early Spring Fund will be investing Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage,'' it said.

Commenting on the development, Omar Momin, Head M&A, said this is in sync with GCPL's purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers. ''We intend to leverage our understanding of consumer space and learnings over the last decades to enable early-stage founders focused on building strong offline as well as online presence by offering differentiated products in India,'' he said.

GCPL ranks among the largest Household Insecticides, Air Care and Hair Care players in emerging markets of India, Indonesia, and Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023