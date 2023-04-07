Left Menu

Union minister Anurag Thakur reviews work on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk road in Himachal

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:14 IST
Union minister Anurag Thakur reviews work on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk road in Himachal
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday here reviewed the work on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk four-lane road project.

Thakur, the Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, said with the construction of this four-lane road stretch, the journey from Chandigarh to Ner Chowk would reduce by 33 kilometres and thus save travel time.

He said the historic four-lane road would be inaugurated in May this year.

Thakur said the project would also boost tourism activities in the state, especially on the banks of Govind Sagar Lake that passes through the districts of Bilaspur and Una.

Thakur is on a two-day tour to Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satellite to orbit on April 7

(Update: Launched) SpaceX set to launch Intelsat IS-40e communication satell...

 Global
2
NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International Space Station

NASA’s eyeing mid-August for SpaceX Crew-7 mission launch to International S...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'; SpaceX Starship rocket test could happen next week - FAA and more

Science News Roundup: Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023