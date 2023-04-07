Union minister Anurag Thakur reviews work on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk road in Himachal

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday here reviewed the work on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk four-lane road project.

Thakur, the Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, said with the construction of this four-lane road stretch, the journey from Chandigarh to Ner Chowk would reduce by 33 kilometres and thus save travel time.

He said the historic four-lane road would be inaugurated in May this year.

Thakur said the project would also boost tourism activities in the state, especially on the banks of Govind Sagar Lake that passes through the districts of Bilaspur and Una.

Thakur is on a two-day tour to Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

