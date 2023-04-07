Union minister Anurag Thakur reviews work on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk road in Himachal
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday here reviewed the work on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk four-lane road project.
Thakur, the Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, said with the construction of this four-lane road stretch, the journey from Chandigarh to Ner Chowk would reduce by 33 kilometres and thus save travel time.
He said the historic four-lane road would be inaugurated in May this year.
Thakur said the project would also boost tourism activities in the state, especially on the banks of Govind Sagar Lake that passes through the districts of Bilaspur and Una.
Thakur is on a two-day tour to Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Challenging to play a cop in 'Gumraah': Mrunal Thakur
"Govt does not interfere with press freedom": Anurag Thakur tells Parliament
Govt extends subsidy of Rs 200 per LPG cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana for 1 year; move to benefit 9.6 cr families: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.
Govt hikes MSP on jute by Rs 300 to Rs 5,050 per quintal: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.
Viral fever grips Hamirpur, Una districts in Himachal Pradesh