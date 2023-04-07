Left Menu

Mumbai: BMC launches demolition drive against illegal film studios in coastal area

On April 6, the National Green Tribunal vacated its stay and ordered action, following which action was initiated against five studios, the civic body said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:27 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday undertook a demolition drive against five unauthorised film studios in Madh, Erangal and Bhati areas in the Western suburbs.

These studios, located in the P-North ward of the city, fall in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and the demolition would be completed within two days, the civic body said in a statement.

A day before, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had tweeted about likely action by the BMC while claiming that dozens of unauthorized studios worth Rs 1,000 crore had come up there in 2021 when the Uddhav Thackeray-led government was in power in Maharashtra.

After receiving complaints, officials of the P-North ward conducted inspection and served legal notices to studio owners, it said.

Of 11 film studios operating illegally in the area, four were dismantled by their owners after getting the notice, two studios obtained required permissions and five studios had secured stay orders. On April 6, the National Green Tribunal vacated its stay and ordered action, following which action was initiated against five studios, the civic body said. A team of 10 engineers and 40 civic employees is carrying out demolitions with the help of JCB machines, two dumpers, two gas cutters and other equipment amid police presence, it added.

