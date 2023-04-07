Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 18:37 IST
GreenLine deploys LNG-powered trucks at UltraTech Cement's Pune terminal

GreenLine, India's only LNG-powered heavy trucking logistics company, on Friday said it has deployed its LNG-powered trucks at UltraTech Cement's bulk terminal located in Pune, Maharashtra.

GreenLine provides LNG trucks to industries that are looking to cut carbon emissions in their logistics operations. LNG-fuelled lorry emits 24 tonnes less carbon dioxide than diesel-fired ones.

''UltraTech is making strides in its commitment to sustainability and decarbonization of its operations with this second deployment of GreenLine's LNG-powered fleet of trucks, after the first deployment at its Awarpur Cement Works near Nagpur,'' the company said in a statement.

The use of LNG trucks is a significant step towards achieving the company's sustainability targets.

This development underscores UltraTech's commitment to scaling up its LNG fleet at its plants across the country in the coming months.

''Our association with GreenLine is a step forward on our ongoing efforts to decrease emissions, enhance energy efficiency, and promote sustainability,'' said Tanmay Pradhan, AVP Logistics, UltraTech Cement.

GreenLine says besides reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 28 per cent, LNG trucks significantly reduce other dangerous emissions - SOx emissions by up to 100 per cent, NOx emissions by up to 59 per cent and particulate matter by up to 91 per cent.

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine, said, ''We are proud to again be the chosen green mobility partner for UltraTech Cement in their endeavor to reduce carbon emissions from their heavy trucking.

''Reducing toxic, polluting emissions from road logistics is crucial for businesses, and GreenLine is actively supporting corporations in this endeavor through our fleet of LNG-powered heavy-duty trucks.'' GreenLine is on a green mobility mission and is paving the way for widespread adoption of LNG-fueled long-haul trucks by showcasing its immense advantages for corporates, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

