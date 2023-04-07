Left Menu

Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates two projects worth Rs 32 crore in Gurugram

The railway overbridge at Basai will provide better connectivity to Dwarka Expressway for people living in Hero Honda Chowk and its surrounding sectors and decongest the old overbridge on the Gurugram-Jhajjar Road, Khattar said.The 910-metre, four-lane bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 23 crore.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-04-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 20:18 IST
Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates two projects worth Rs 32 crore in Gurugram
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated two projects, including a railway overbridge, built at a combined cost of Rs 32 crore here. Khattar dedicated to the people a railway overbridge from Basai Chowk to Dwarka Expressway and the revamped Sikanderpur water body and watershed complex in Gurugram district. ''To ease the lives of the citizens of Gurugram, the government has done remarkable work in expanding infrastructure facilities and, while continuing the same, two important projects have been inaugurated…,'' he said. The railway overbridge at Basai will provide better connectivity to Dwarka Expressway for people living in Hero Honda Chowk and its surrounding sectors and decongest the old overbridge on the Gurugram-Jhajjar Road, Khattar said.

The 910-metre, four-lane bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 23 crore. In November, the chief minister inaugurated an 820-metre flyover and foot overbridge at Basai Chowk.

The ''eco-restoration'' of the 90-acre Sikanderpur water body and watershed cost of Rs 9.1 crore.

The project aims to revive the area as an urban forest with a vision to integrate it into the city's larger green strategy and forming one continuous green belt for Gurugram as part of the Aravalli ridge.

Khattar also planted a sapling in the complex and inspected the adjoining forest area.

Haryana MLAs Sudhir Singla and Rakesh Daulatabad, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority CEO Sudhir Rajpal and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav were among the dignitaries present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023