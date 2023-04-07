Left Menu

Maha: Man killed in lightning strike in Yavatmal

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 07-04-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 22:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yavatmal, Apr 7 (PTI ) A 40-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike on Friday in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, a police official said.

Gopal Kavhale was working in his farm in Chitoda village in Khamgaon tehsil when the incident took place at 5pm, he said.

''Yavatmal and some other districts of Vidarbha witnessed rains and lightning during the day,'' the Khamgaon rural police station official said.

