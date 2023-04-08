Odd News Roundup: Vending machine in remote Japan town sells meat from intruding bears

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Vending machine in remote Japan town sells meat from intruding bears

A remote Japanese town has taken to selling bear meat from a vending machine, sourcing its supply to Asian black bears, listed as a vulnerable species, caught in traps or in the mountains by hunters. Bear attacks are an increasing problem in parts of rural Japan due to a shortage of food in the forests that brings the animals into inhabited areas to forage.

