Major fire in plastic godown in Tikri Kalan

A major fire broke out in a plastic godown early Saturday in outer Delhi's Tikri Kalan area, authorities said. No casualty has been reported yet.

The blaze was reported at 1.24 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

Firemen are still trying to contain the blaze.

