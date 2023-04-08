Left Menu

MP: Three children drown in village pond in Singrauli

PTI | Singrauli | Updated: 08-04-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 11:07 IST
MP: Three children drown in village pond in Singrauli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers and their friend, all three in the 7-9 age group, drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, a police official said on Saturday.

Sunil (9) and Ajit (7), sons of one Maniram Kewat, and Sandeep (8), son of one Mahesh Kewat, drowned in a pond in Siddhikala village under Vaidhan police station limits on Friday, he said.

''The incident took place some 20 kilometres from the headquarters after the children entered the pond to bathe while their parents were working in the nearby fields. After they went missing, their parents approached police,'' Kotwali police station official Arun Pandey told PTI.

A police team under Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM Rajesh Shukla, Tehsildar Preeti Singh and other officials reached the spot and the bodies were fished out of the pond, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023