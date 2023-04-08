Left Menu

hBits offers Rs 42 cr worth commercial property in Mumbai to investors for fractional ownership

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 14:23 IST
hBits offers Rs 42 cr worth commercial property in Mumbai to investors for fractional ownership

hBits, which facilitates fractional ownership of real estate, is offering a commercial property worth Rs 42 crore to investors looking to earn rental income apart from capital value application.

In a statement, hBits said the company has identified 27,492 square feet in the Boomerang Building located in Powai, Mumbai.

The Grade A+ asset boasts of a high entry yield of 10 per cent gross per annum and an expected IRR of 16.40 per cent, it added.

Investments in the asset fractional ownership start from Rs 25 lakh.

hBits already has an asset under management (AUM) of Rs 150 crore.

The building's anchor tenant is US multinational corporation, Sitel.

''The fractional ownership market is seeing a steady rise in demand from investors, particularly due to the volatility in equity markets,'' Shiv Parekh, Founder of hBits, said.

''We are seeing continued interest from senior corporate executives and seasoned investors alike,'' he said.

HBits, which started business in 2019, said it invests only in Grade A assets with large corporates and MNCs as marquee tenants to ensure better returns for our investors.

''Fractional ownership is a unique financial instrument that offers investors higher returns than traditional investment options. While the concept is popular across the globe, it is relatively new in India,'' Samir Bhandari, Chief Financial Officer of hBits, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023