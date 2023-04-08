Maha: Security forces exchange fire with Naxalites in Gondia district

A fierce gun-battle took place between suspected Naxalites and the security forces in eastern Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said on Saturday.

A couple of Naxalites were suspected to have been injured in the encounter which took place on Friday in the Lalghati–Takezhari forest area near Murkotdoh – II village in Salekasa tehsil, said an official.

The ultras probably succeeded in carrying away their injured colleagues, he added. After receiving a tip-off about the movement of a Naxalite `Dalam' (squad) near Bewartola dam on Friday, district Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale ordered a search operation by Maharashtra Police's special C-60 commando force.

Teams of Chhattisgarh Police and the Hawk Force of Madhya Pradesh Police also joined in, the official said.

Around noon, being spotted, Naxalites opened fire on the combing team, leading to an exchange of fire which went on for about 25 minutes.

Sensing that they were in a difficult situation, the Naxalites fled, the official added.

A cap, handkerchief and a pair of chappals (slippers) were found at the spot. SP Pingale told PTI that the Naxalites had called for a `Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign' against the security forces from January to June.

"During this period they raise their anti-national and anti-social violent activities targeting security people with the objective of registering their presence and dominance among the common people and creating fear among them. They indulge in extortion too,'' he said.

Search is on for the ultras in the nearby areas, he added.

