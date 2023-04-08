Sunny, pleasant Saturday in Delhi

The national capital experienced a sunny and pleasant Saturday as the maximum temperature settled a notch below the season's average at 34.1 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The weather is likely to remain similar on Sunday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 35 and 14 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature on Saturday settled six notches below the season's average at 14.1 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ''moderate'' category at 168 around 7 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

