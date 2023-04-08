Left Menu

Delhi govt approves project to strengthen, beautify 11 roads in Rohini

The Delhi government has approved a project in Rohini which will focus on strengthening and beautifying 11 significant roads in the area. This project will focus on improving the inter-connectivity of the Rohini area by strengthening and beautifying 11 significant roads having a length of 7.03 km, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 22:02 IST
Delhi govt approves project to strengthen, beautify 11 roads in Rohini
Image Credit: (Wikimedia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has approved a project in Rohini which will focus on strengthening and beautifying 11 significant roads in the area. Public Works Department Minister Atishi has recently given the nod for a road strengthening project under the PWD North Zone, a statement said. This project will focus on improving the inter-connectivity of the Rohini area by strengthening and beautifying 11 significant roads having a length of 7.03 km, it said. ''The project is expected to bring about a significant improvement in the condition of the roads in the area, making them more durable and resistant to wear and tear caused by heavy traffic and adverse weather conditions. ''Moreover, the beautification of the roads will add to the aesthetic appeal of the area and make it more attractive for residents and visitors,'' she said.

The PWD minister added the Delhi government is working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads of Delhi. Given that these roads were constructed long ago, they are currently in need of maintenance. The riding quality of the roads has also deteriorated due to the cutting of roads for laying cables and pipes by civic agencies, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023