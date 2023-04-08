Left Menu

UP officials visit Yamuna floodplain rejuvenation projects in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 22:26 IST
UP officials visit Yamuna floodplain rejuvenation projects in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A team of officials from Uttar Pradesh has visited the biodiversity zone Asita East and bamboo theme park Baansera to get an insight into the Yamuna floodplain rejuvenation projects in Delhi, according to a statement from the lieutenant governor's office on Saturday.

The team also visited the Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport road project and the Waste to Wonder Park at Sarai Kale Khan to learn the innovative ways to manage municipal solid waste.

The delegation comprising Bareilly Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal, Bareilly Development Authority Vice Chairman Jogendra Singh and Municipal Commissioner Nidhi Gupt Vats visited the sites on Friday at the instance of Delhi Lieutenant V K Saxena. The officers went into the details of restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplain being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

They said the development of Asita East and Baansera -- from the heaps of garbage to lush green assets in the heart of the capital -- could be replicated along the ghats of the Ram Ganga river in Bareilly.

They said that creation of water bodies at Asita East and Baansera could also be replicated in the entire Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The officers also met the LG and sought to know how these projects were implemented in a short span of time and learn about micro-detailing in the planning of these projects and coordination with multiple agencies.

The LG stressed upon the need to properly utilize the time and available resources in order to get the desired results. He said that properly designing the projects, formulating a workable plan of action and pursuing them rigorously was critical for timely completion of any project, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023