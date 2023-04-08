Left Menu

Rain, hailstorms in parts of MP

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty wind with speeds reaching 30-40 kilometre per hour KMPH were very likely at isolated places in eastern MP on Sunday, as per the Met department. Thunderstorms with lightning might very likely hit isolated places in western MP too, the IMD said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-04-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 23:10 IST
Rain, hailstorms in parts of MP
  • Country:
  • India

Unseasonal showers, hailstorms, thunderstorms and gusty winds were reported in parts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal on Saturday.

Similar weather was likely to prevail on Sunday too, India Meteorological Department's Bhopal centre director R Balasubramanian told PTI.

Upper air cyclonic circulation lying over western Rajasthan and a trough line from Kerala to Central Maharashtra through interior Karnataka were causing moisture, gusty winds, hailstorm, thunderstorm and showers in MP, he said.

The weather is expected to clear after a day, he added. According to IMD, Bhopal, Malajkhand in Balaghat district, Indore and Guna received 4.4, 0.6, 0.3 and 0.2 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Some other parts of the state too experienced drizzles. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty wind with speeds reaching 30-40 kilometre per hour (KMPH) were very likely at isolated places in eastern MP on Sunday, as per the Met department. Thunderstorms with lightning might very likely hit isolated places in western MP too, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023