Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths The largest-ever genetic assessment of the woolly mammoth has yielded new insight into this elephant cousin - an icon of the Ice Age - including about its fluffy hair, small ears, cold tolerance, fat storage and even dry ear wax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 10:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

The largest-ever genetic assessment of the woolly mammoth has yielded new insight into this elephant cousin - an icon of the Ice Age - including about its fluffy hair, small ears, cold tolerance, fat storage and even dry ear wax. Researchers on Friday said they had analyzed the genomes of 23 woolly mammoths - including 16 newly sequenced ones - based on remains preserved in Siberian permafrost. They then compared them to the genomes of 28 modern-day Asian and African elephants.

