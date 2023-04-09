Left Menu

MP: 15 tourists trapped on rocks rescued from Narmada river in Khandwa

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 09-04-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 17:13 IST

At least 15 tourists were rescued from a rock they were on after water was released from a dam on Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Sunday, an official said. The incident occurred at Nagar Ghat of Omkareshwar when water was released from the dam, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Chandar Singh Solanki said.

Water is routinely released from the dam by the Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Limited during power generation.

The water was released after sounding the siren, as usual but some people did not come out of the water and got trapped on rocks, he said.

Boatmen and home guards posted in the area rescued people, the official said, adding that more rescuers from home guard will be stationed in the area in future.

As the water level was low, some people ventured into the river up to 50-60 metres, but the water level went up once the dam water was released and they got trapped, Ranjeet Bhawaria, an eyewitness, said.

Later, they were rescued by boatmen with the help of ropes, he said.

Some videos of the incident have also surfaced on social media, in which boatmen are seen using their boats to rescue people trapped in the river and on rocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

