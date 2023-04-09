Left Menu

Delhi Tourism department to organise bougainvillea flower show next week

The Delhi tourism department will organise the bougainvillea flower show from April 14 to 16 at Garden of Five Senses in south Delhis Saket, according to an official statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Tourism department will organise its first three-day bougainvillea flower show at Garden of Five Senses in Saket from April 14, officials said on Sunday.

Bougainvillaea flowers of different varieties will be on display during the show, the tourism department said, adding they organises various fairs and festivals to promote tourism in the national capital. The Delhi tourism department will organise the bougainvillea flower show from April 14 to 16 at Garden of Five Senses in south Delhi’s Saket, according to an official statement. Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), NDMC, MCD, University of Delhi, Netaji Subhash University, and Delhi PWD are the major participants in this bougainvillea flower show.

Bougainvillea is a tropical tufted flowering vine, which is often used in gardens, walls, hedges etc. but its flowers bloom profusely in summer, although under ideal conditions, it can bloom throughout the year, the department said. The major varieties of bougainvillea are Barbara Karst, Raspberry Ice, Singapore White, San Diego Red, Golden Glow and Thai Delight. “It has 20 species and 300 varieties, for which no special soil is required. It is specially used as Ayurvedic medicine, which includes cough, asthma and stomach disease among others,” the department said.

