Max temp settles at 34.8 deg C in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:08 IST
Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, it said. The humidity oscillated between 21 per cent and 80 per cent, it said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Monday while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 16 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

