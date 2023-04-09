Left Menu

Maha: Three poachers held for killing storks at lake in Latur

The accused had shaken trees around the lake, removed nests and stuffed 14 birds in a sack, of which seven died due to suffocation and injuries, the official said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:50 IST
Maha: Three poachers held for killing storks at lake in Latur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three alleged poachers were arrested on Sunday for hunting storks at a lake in Maharashtra's Latur district, a forest official said.

The accused had allegedly killed seven storks at Masalga lake near Shivani Kotal village in Nilanga tehsil in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The locals nabbed the accused who attempted to flee with the birds and handed them over to the forest department, he said. At least 250 painted storks live in the area surrounding the lake. The accused had shaken trees around the lake, removed nests and stuffed 14 birds in a sack, of which seven died due to suffocation and injuries, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

