Disinformation being spread to stop India's progress towards becoming 'vishwaguru', says Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said misconceptions and distorted information were being spread about India to slow down its progress towards becoming a vishwaguru.Speaking at a function in Mumbai, Bhagwat said such misconceptions were spread about the country post 1857 after the First War of Independence but such elements got a befitting reply from Swami Vivekanand.These misconceptions were being spread to slow down our progress as nobody in the world can argue with us on the basis of logic, he added.We are going to be a vishwaguru in the next 20-30 years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 20:42 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said misconceptions and distorted information were being spread about India to slow down its progress towards becoming a 'vishwaguru'.

Speaking at a function in Mumbai, Bhagwat said such misconceptions were spread about the country post 1857 (after the First War of Independence) but such elements got a befitting reply from Swami Vivekanand.

These misconceptions were being spread to slow down our progress as ''nobody in the world can argue with us on the basis of logic,'' he added.

''We are going to be a vishwaguru in the next 20-30 years. For that, we need to prepare at least two generations who will experience the change,'' Bhagwat said.

India had achieved a lot over the years but distorted information was being spread globally, to counter which the country needs to prepare it generations and also to attract ''good people in the world towards us'', Bhagwat said.

''Post 1857, some misconceptions were spread against us. It was Swami Vivekanand who gave a befitting reply to those who looked down upon us,” said the RSS chief.

