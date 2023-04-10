Left Menu

Pentagon says interagency effort assessing impact of intel leak

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 05:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 05:32 IST
The U.S. Department of Defense said on Sunday an interagency effort is assessing the impact that leaked intelligence documents could have on U.S. national security and on its allies and partners.

"The Department of Defense continues to review and assess the validity of the photographed documents that are circulating on social media sites and that appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material," the department said in a statement.

