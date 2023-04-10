Left Menu

Forest fire resurfaces in Goa, brought under control

A fire erupted on a hill in South Goa district, a month after fires destroyed forests at multiple locations in the coastal state including the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, a senior official said on Monday.The fire was witnessed on Sunday night at Korpa Dongor, a hill near Canacona town in South Goa, the forest department official said, adding it was brought under control early Monday morning.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-04-2023 09:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 09:40 IST
Forest fire resurfaces in Goa, brought under control
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on a hill in South Goa district, a month after fires destroyed forests at multiple locations in the coastal state including the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, a senior official said on Monday.

The fire was witnessed on Sunday night at Korpa Dongor, a hill near Canacona town in South Goa, the forest department official said, adding it was brought under control early Monday morning. The blaze could be seen from the Canacona-Margao Highway, located eight km away.

“The sudden fire was seen emanating from the hill after which the fire and emergency services were informed,” the official said. ''The work to douse the fire began immediately and it continued till early Monday morning,” he said. The blaze has been brought under control, but not fully extinguished, the official said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire. Last month, fires had started on March 4 and destroyed forests at various locations in the Mhadei, Netravali and Bhagwan Mahaveer wildlife sanctuaries. The Indian Navy and the Air Force had helped in dousing the fires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023