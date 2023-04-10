Left Menu

J’khand: Elephant carcass found in Ranchi district

The carcass of an elephant was found in farmland in Jharkhands Ranchi district on Monday morning, a forest official said.The carcass of the adult tusker was found in Harhi village of Bedo block, around 35 km from the capital city Ranchi.A forest team, including a veterinary doctor, has been sent to the site for a post-mortem examination of the animal, Ranchi divisional forest officer Shrikant Verma said.

Updated: 10-04-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 14:00 IST
The carcass of an elephant was found in farmland in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Monday morning, a forest official said.

The carcass of the adult tusker was found in Harhi village of Bedo block, around 35 km from the capital city Ranchi.

A forest team, including a veterinary doctor, has been sent to the site for a post-mortem examination of the animal, Ranchi divisional forest officer Shrikant Verma said. ''The cause of death of the elephant has not been ascertained yet. It doesn't seem that the elephant died of electrocution,'' he said.

The team is examining if the animal ate something that caused its death. ''We are also verifying if it was poisoned. However, this could be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination,'' he added.

