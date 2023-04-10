Left Menu

Maha: Light to medium rainfall forecast for parts of Marathwada till Apr 14

Light to medium rainfall along with winds will be witnessed in isolated places in Marathwada till April 14, the meteorological department of a university in Parbhani said on Monday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-04-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 14:42 IST
Maha: Light to medium rainfall forecast for parts of Marathwada till Apr 14
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Light to medium rainfall along with winds will be witnessed in isolated places in Marathwada till April 14, the meteorological department of a university in Parbhani said on Monday. The meteorological department of Vasantrao Naik Agriculture University has forecast light to medium rain spells along with wind of 30-40 km per hour at isolated places of Marathwada.

Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Latur and Nanded may witness light to medium rainfall along with wind and lightning, the university's release stated. At least four persons were killed and six injured in rain-related incidents in Marathwada on April 7 and 8, an official said, adding that more than 50 animals died in the rains on these two days.

As per the primary report of the divisional commissioner's office, damages were reported on 84 hectares of land in Latur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

