Left Menu

Boundary stones of erstwhile Manipur kingdom 'disappear'

Three stones installed during the rule of Maharaja Chandrakriti in the mid-19th century, to mark the eastern boundary of the then Manipur kingdom with Burma, have disappeared, a senior official said on Monday.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 10-04-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 14:57 IST
Boundary stones of erstwhile Manipur kingdom 'disappear'
  • Country:
  • India

Three stones installed during the rule of Maharaja Chandrakriti in the mid-19th century, to mark the eastern boundary of the then Manipur kingdom with Burma, have "disappeared", a senior official said on Monday. Keithellakpam Dinamani, Joint Director of the Arts and Culture department, told PTI that the matter came to light when a nine-member team went on a research tour to interior Kamjong district. "The team found two stone engravings of Chandrakriti Maharaj earlier found at the confluence of Sanalok and Namphalok rivers have disappeared. ''These stones had an inscription in Bengali script and engravings of Chandrakriti footprints. Another boulder at nearby Chatric Khullen village with the image of Hanuman was also found missing, '' Dinamani said. The team was on a 3-day tour to the area, nearly 150 km from here, beginning April 7.

These stones stood as the historical boundaries of the then erstwhile Manipur kingdom with Burma(now Myanmar), he said. The team appealed to the local villagers to return the stones with the engravings and even offered a monetary award, Dinamani said. The site from where the stones had "disappeared" is uninhabited and is surrounded by thick forests. The nearest village is at least four or five km away. Back in 2011, archaeological teams had found that the stone inscriptions had been dislodged from their original position, he said. ''The team could retrieve the stones and put them in the original places at that time'', Dinamani said. Noting that inscribed stones were used by erstwhile Manipur rulers to demarcate boundaries, Dinamani said inscriptions at Behiang in Churachandpur district, at Tipaimukh at the confluence of Tuivai and Barak rivers in the southern part of the state, and the Kohima stone bear testimony to it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023