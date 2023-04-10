Mercury soars in Rajasthan, Banswara dist records 40.3 deg C

Mercury has started soaring in various places in Rajasthan with Banswara being recorded as the hottest district with a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, a spokesperson from the meteorological department said.

According to the department, an increase of 2 to 3 degrees in the maximum temperature has been recorded in the state in the last 48 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Banswara district recorded the highest maximum temperature. Apart from this, Barmer recorded 39.5 degrees Celsius, Jalore – 39.3 degree Celsius, Phalodi – 38.6 degree Celsius and Pilani – 37.6 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to increase by a degree or two in the next two-three days, according to the department. Partly cloudy weather is expected in some parts of the Jodhpur division on Monday with a possibility of thunderstorms and drizzles at isolated places, the spokesperson said. There is a possibility of a partly cloudy sky in Jodhpur and Bikaner division on April 11 and thunderstorms and drizzle at isolated places post-noon. The weather will remain mainly dry for the next two-three days in parts of Jaipur, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)