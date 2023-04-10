Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville - police
A shooting on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, near Slugger Field, resulted in multiple casualties, the city's police department said on Twitter. "We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area," it said. The FBI said its agents have responded to the scene.
