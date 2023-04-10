Noida: Realtors' body seeks reprieve from coercive action, DM asks them to submit plan for clearing dues

Representatives of realtors' body NAREDCO-UP Monday met the Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate here and sought a reprieve from the authorities over the recovery of pending dues from them.

The National Real Estate Development Council – Uttar Pradesh (NAREDCO-UP) also cited reasons like compensation to be paid to farmers, encumbrances and court issues on land parcels for the compounding dues.

They also sought mediation by the district administration in their issues with the Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Authority.

However, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said the administration has rejected mediation and asked the realtors' group to take up their cause with competent authorities.

''We have clearly asked them (builders) to take up their grievances with competent offices. The administration is only following its procedure of recovery of dues over RCs (recovery certificates) issued by the UP RERA. We have asked them to give their plan of how they are going to pay back the money of home-buyers,'' Verma told PTI.

The development comes in the wake of the district administration last week launching a ''naming and shaming'' campaign against 101 real estate developers who have Rs 503 crore in pending dues towards UP RERA. The administration is planning further coercive action against them.

Earlier on Monday, Naredco-UP president R K Arora made submissions before the DM, highlighting the adverse impact of the ''purported coercive recovery action'' of issuing RCs against land dues payable to Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authorities by Developers and also by UP RERA.

The realtors' body cited land disputes, NGT curbs on construction, issues of farmers' compensation, liquidity crisis, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, demand of ''huge time extension charges by local authorities, as reasons which have hit them in last 10 years, delaying delivery of 2.50 lakh units to home-buyers.

''In the circumstances, any action by the district administration to initiate coercive recovery of land dues would greatly impact the interests of home-buyers, banks and financial institutions as well as the developers who have infused huge sums in construction in terms of the CIRP.

''This would lead to unending litigation in which interest of all the stakeholders would impact badly and the investments made will go waste,'' NAREDCO-UP submitted before the DM.

