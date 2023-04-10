Left Menu

India Gem and Jewellery Show concludes; reports biz of 80 tonnes of gold

The India Gem and Jewellery Show GJS reported a business of over 80 tonnes of gold during the three-day-long event, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council GJC said on Monday.The third edition of GJS, which began on April 7, concluded on Monday.The show of this magnitude even with high priced gold is very encouraging.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 19:59 IST
India Gem and Jewellery Show concludes; reports biz of 80 tonnes of gold
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Gem and Jewellery Show (GJS) reported a business of over 80 tonnes of gold during the three-day-long event, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said on Monday.

The third edition of GJS, which began on April 7, concluded on Monday.

''The show of this magnitude even with high priced gold is very encouraging. We are delighted with the response of 15,000 national and international buyers participating in the show and we did more than 80 tonnes business. It is a testament to the resilience of the jewellery industry in India,'' GJC chairman Saiyam Mehra said in a statement.

Retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, traders and delegates from across India participated in the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
3
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
4
Not appropriate: AICC in-charge of Rajasthan says Pilot never raised corruption issue with him

Not appropriate: AICC in-charge of Rajasthan says Pilot never raised corrupt...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023