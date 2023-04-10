Mark Your Calendars: Don't miss the rare 2024 total solar eclipse on April 8

On April 8, 2024, skywatchers across the United States will be able to witness a rare astronomical event: a total solar eclipse. For a few brief minutes, the moon will completely block the visible surface of the sun, casting a shadow on the Earth and creating an awe-inspiring spectacle for skywatchers.

This total solar eclipse will be particularly special because it will be the last time that a total solar eclipse will cross the United States for more than 20 years. While partial solar eclipses occur more frequently, a total solar eclipse is a much rarer event, and it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many people to witness.

According to NASA, the path of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse runs from Mexico through the United States, and into Canada. People within the path of totality will be able to witness the full “ring of fire” effect as the Moon completely covers the Sun. However, viewers outside of the path of totality will be able to witness a partial eclipse, where the Moon covers only a portion of the Sun.

For the 2024 total solar eclipse, NASA has selected Kerrville, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Cleveland, Ohio as its primary partner locations. The agency will provide a group viewing area for the public in these locations.

Tomorrow marks just one year until the April 2024 total solar eclipse that's crossing the U.S.NASA has now selected partner locations for next April, and for the annular solar eclipse this October. Where will you be for these celestial events?For more: https://t.co/dIh4CRXm6O pic.twitter.com/H1suD9aUd1 — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) April 7, 2023

In October 2023, an annular solar eclipse will also be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and many countries in South and Central America. This celestial event happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, but when it is at or near its farthest point from Earth.