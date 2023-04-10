Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

A new global mosaic of Mars allows scientists and the public alike to explore the Red Planet like never before. The interactive global mosaic is composed of 110,000 images captured by the Context Camera (CTX) onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), showing cliffsides, impact craters like Gale Crater and Jezero Crater, and dust devil tracks in mesmerizing detail.

The Global CTX Mosaic of Mars is the highest-resolution global image of the Red Planet ever created. According to NASA, the mosaic is so detailed that if printed out, it would be large enough to cover the entirety of the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

The mosaic is a product of the Bruce Murray Laboratory for Planetary Visualization at Caltech, and its development took six years and tens of thousands of hours. The level of detail in this mosaic is so impressive that more than 120 peer-reviewed scientific papers have already cited a beta version of it, according to NASA.

"I wanted something that would be accessible to everyone. The goal is to lower the barriers for people who are interested in exploring Mars," said Jay Dickson, the image processing scientist who led the project and manages the Murray Lab.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been studying the Red Planet's atmosphere and terrain from orbit since 2006. The Context Camera is one of the three cameras aboard the orbiter and it is used to capture high-resolution black-and-white images of the Martian surface. With a resolution of up to 6 meters per pixel, CTX has documented nearly all of the Red Planet since the spacecraft's arrival.