7 injured as cylinder explodes in UP

Seven people were seriously injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded here, police said on Monday. The house in which the cylinder was kept also collapsed in the incident, they said.A fire broke out in the house of a man named Riyasat Ali in Shahi Colony as he was swapping cylinders on Monday afternoon, they said.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 10-04-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 21:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Seven people were seriously injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded here, police said on Monday. The house in which the cylinder was kept also collapsed in the incident, they said.

A fire broke out in the house of a man named Riyasat Ali in Shahi Colony as he was swapping cylinders on Monday afternoon, they said. As the neighbours heard the cries for help and rushed towards the house, the cylinder exploded, causing serious injuries to seven people, police said.

Riyasat, his sons Shahzaan and Rizwan and their neighbours Sharafat Hussain, Shahnawaz, Salim and Naseer, were seriously injured, police said, adding that the entire house collapsed in the incident.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot, started relief and rescue work and sent the injured to the hospital, officials said.

Circle Officer (City) Anuj Chaudhary said the cylinder caught fire and some neighbours rushed inside to extinguish the blaze when suddenly the cylinder exploded in which seven people got injured. He said all the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

