Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 22:02 IST
Need to engage youth on climate change issues to encourage sustainable lifestyles: Bhupender Yadav
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment  Shri  Bhupender Yadav has said India is not only leading on the domestic front but also setting up examples internationally by launching various International Alliances such as International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) for combating climate change.

Addressing the inaugural session of the National Climate Conclave 2023 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Shri Yadav outlined various initiatives that India has undertaken in climate arena with the focus on green growth in the Union Budget 2023-24. He acknowledged Green Climate Fund (GCF) Team for their presence in this Conclave and requested all participants to gain a deeper understanding of the GCF modalities and to develop concrete climate projects. He also emphasized the importance of engaging youth positively and proactively on climate change issues to encourage sustainable lifestyles.

Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath stated that for ages, conservation and management practices have been a part of the cultural ethos of India, which encourages compassion and co-existence and highlighted that climate change is the biggest challenge today and its effect is also being seen in the UP state. In the midst of these challenges, we also have to find a way out, he added further. He also highlighted many successful projects being implemented by the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Ms. Leena Nandan, Environment Secretary highlighted that the scope, scale and speed of climate finance have to increase considerably. As an emerging developing economy with ambitious climate plans in place, there are opportunities at various levels including at community level She said we expect that GCF also respond in a commensurate way to our readiness for climate actions.

Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena,  Minister of State, Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh and Ms. Carolina Fuentes, Director, Green Climate Fund were also present on the occasion.

 

This Conclave is part of an ongoing effort to accelerate climate action along the lines of enhanced climate action announced by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at COP-26. This conclave is also designed to create greater awareness on “LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment”.

The objective was to bring officials from States/UTs of India under one roof to focus on the challenges/issues in climate arena and explore innovative solutions at the local level along with creating a vibrant network of stakeholders who will continue to engage with each other on cross-cutting themes such as risk governance, technologies and innovation as well as domestic and international climate finance.

(With Inputs from PIB)

