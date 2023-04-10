Left Menu

Appasaheb Dharmadhikari to get Maharashtra Bhushan award; Amit Shah to be present for April 16 event

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 23:10 IST
Appasaheb Dharmadhikari to get Maharashtra Bhushan award; Amit Shah to be present for April 16 event
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The coveted Maharashtra Bhushan award for 2023 will be conferred on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at a function in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on April 16, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the award function, which will be held at the Corporate Park here by the state government in a grand manner. the CM said.

Dharmadhikari, a renowned social worker and reformer who has held tree plantation drives, blood donation and medical camps as well as de-addiction work in tribal areas, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
2
Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

 Cyprus
3
Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearance in court

Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearan...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023